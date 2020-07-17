All apartments in Harker Heights
Find more places like 818 Olive Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harker Heights, TX
/
818 Olive Ln
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:40 AM

818 Olive Ln

818 Olive Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Harker Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

818 Olive Ln, Harker Heights, TX 76548

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home
Amenities include:
- Central Heat/Air, Washer/Dryer Connections, Fridge, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Granite Counter tops, Fireplace, Jetted Tub, Patio, and Fenced Yard with Sprinkler System.

Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Available for move in: 8/12/2020!

This property is ready to welcome your family and be your next home! Submit your application online now on our website. The last picture shows our contact info.

RSPM20

***Owner is willing to allow residents to use the security system equipment for $20 per month and active service for an additional $30 per month. If neither the equipment or service is used, there is no extra cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Olive Ln have any available units?
818 Olive Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harker Heights, TX.
What amenities does 818 Olive Ln have?
Some of 818 Olive Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 Olive Ln currently offering any rent specials?
818 Olive Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Olive Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 818 Olive Ln is pet friendly.
Does 818 Olive Ln offer parking?
Yes, 818 Olive Ln offers parking.
Does 818 Olive Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 Olive Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Olive Ln have a pool?
No, 818 Olive Ln does not have a pool.
Does 818 Olive Ln have accessible units?
No, 818 Olive Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Olive Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 818 Olive Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 818 Olive Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 818 Olive Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at 701
701 E Central Texas Expy
Harker Heights, TX 76548

Similar Pages

Harker Heights 1 BedroomsHarker Heights 2 Bedrooms
Harker Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHarker Heights Apartments with Parking
Harker Heights Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Copperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXLakeway, TXManor, TXBelton, TX
Brushy Creek, TXBurnet, TXLacy-Lakeview, TXBellmead, TXLago Vista, TXHewitt, TXRobinson, TXNolanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College