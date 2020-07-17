818 Olive Ln

Amenities

4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home

- Central Heat/Air, Washer/Dryer Connections, Fridge, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Granite Counter tops, Fireplace, Jetted Tub, Patio, and Fenced Yard with Sprinkler System.



Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Available for move in: 8/12/2020!



This property is ready to welcome your family and be your next home! Submit your application online now on our website. The last picture shows our contact info.



RSPM20



***Owner is willing to allow residents to use the security system equipment for $20 per month and active service for an additional $30 per month. If neither the equipment or service is used, there is no extra cost.