Harker Heights, TX
518 Prospector Trl
518 Prospector Trl

518 Prospector Trl · (254) 698-4113
Location

518 Prospector Trl, Harker Heights, TX 76548
Skipcha South

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1395 · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available July 2020! NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON. Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 living, 2 dining home in the heart of Harker Heights. Minutes from shopping and schools. Approximately 1,761 square feet. Cozy formal dining room highlights laminate flooring & decorative lighting. Formal living with ceiling fan. Family room boasts carpet flooring, ceiling fan, wood burning fireplace & ceiling fan. Open kitchen features tile floor, granite counter tops, large sink, and eat-in kitchen with access to patio. Large master has all tile flooring with a on suite bath, to include garden soaking tub, standing shower, and walk in closet. Private fenced yard boast both a covered patio and lovely pergola for entertaining.

Security Deposit $1000
Pet Friendly

(RLNE5912782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Prospector Trl have any available units?
518 Prospector Trl has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 518 Prospector Trl have?
Some of 518 Prospector Trl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Prospector Trl currently offering any rent specials?
518 Prospector Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Prospector Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 518 Prospector Trl is pet friendly.
Does 518 Prospector Trl offer parking?
Yes, 518 Prospector Trl offers parking.
Does 518 Prospector Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 Prospector Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Prospector Trl have a pool?
No, 518 Prospector Trl does not have a pool.
Does 518 Prospector Trl have accessible units?
No, 518 Prospector Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Prospector Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 Prospector Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 518 Prospector Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 518 Prospector Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
