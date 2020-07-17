518 Prospector Trl

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Available July 2020! NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON. Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 living, 2 dining home in the heart of Harker Heights. Minutes from shopping and schools. Approximately 1,761 square feet. Cozy formal dining room highlights laminate flooring & decorative lighting. Formal living with ceiling fan. Family room boasts carpet flooring, ceiling fan, wood burning fireplace & ceiling fan. Open kitchen features tile floor, granite counter tops, large sink, and eat-in kitchen with access to patio. Large master has all tile flooring with a on suite bath, to include garden soaking tub, standing shower, and walk in closet. Private fenced yard boast both a covered patio and lovely pergola for entertaining.



Security Deposit $1000

Pet Friendly



