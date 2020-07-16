401 Hogan Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fantastic three bedroom in Harker Heights! This beauty features a lovely livingroom with a wood burning fireplace. There is carpet, wood laminate and tile flooring. The spacious kitchen is equipped with an island, granite countertops and appliances. The bedrooms are well sized. The master bathroom boasts double vanities and a garden tub. Additional amenities include a second living and dining area, along with a huge backyard. Give us a call to schedule your showing today!

$250 Non-refundable pet fee per pet-2 pets max.

Property is electric and gas

*NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 8/1/20*