Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM

401 Hogan Circle

401 Hogan Cir · No Longer Available
Location

401 Hogan Cir, Harker Heights, TX 76548
Union Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic three bedroom in Harker Heights! This beauty features a lovely livingroom with a wood burning fireplace. There is carpet, wood laminate and tile flooring. The spacious kitchen is equipped with an island, granite countertops and appliances. The bedrooms are well sized. The master bathroom boasts double vanities and a garden tub. Additional amenities include a second living and dining area, along with a huge backyard. Give us a call to schedule your showing today!
$250 Non-refundable pet fee per pet-2 pets max.
Property is electric and gas
*NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 8/1/20*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Hogan Circle have any available units?
401 Hogan Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harker Heights, TX.
What amenities does 401 Hogan Circle have?
Some of 401 Hogan Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Hogan Circle currently offering any rent specials?
401 Hogan Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Hogan Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Hogan Circle is pet friendly.
Does 401 Hogan Circle offer parking?
Yes, 401 Hogan Circle offers parking.
Does 401 Hogan Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Hogan Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Hogan Circle have a pool?
No, 401 Hogan Circle does not have a pool.
Does 401 Hogan Circle have accessible units?
No, 401 Hogan Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Hogan Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Hogan Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Hogan Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Hogan Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
