Harker Heights, TX
2014 Rain Dance Loop
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:51 PM

2014 Rain Dance Loop

2014 Rain Dance Loop · (254) 213-2131
Location

2014 Rain Dance Loop, Harker Heights, TX 76548
Union Grove

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2014 Rain Dance Loop · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2192 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2014 Rain Dance Loop Available 04/10/20 2014 Rain Dance Loop Harker Heights Texas - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1299304?source=marketing

This spacious, 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in Skipcha Mountain, this home is walking distance from Purser Family Park. This home is also conveniently located off of Stagecoach.
The kitchen and living area have an open concept layout perfect for entertaining family and friends. The kitchen has white matching appliances that include a dishwasher, electric glass cook top range, overhead microwave, and refrigerator. This home has plenty of cabinet space and a pantry. Attached to the kitchen you will find space large enough for a dining table. This home also has a separate formal dining room that could also be used as a home office or children's playroom.
The spacious master bedroom is located on the first floor. The en suite has an elegant garden tub perfect for relaxing after a long day of work. The en suite also has a stand alone shower, his and hers double vanity and a large walk-in closet. Also on the first floor of this home is the laundry room located by the garage. Upstairs you will find a loft, two bedrooms and an additional full bathroom. The loft is large enough for furniture of any size. Both of the upstairs bedrooms are spacious and have large closets. The backyard of this home has a privacy fence and large covered patio. With this home you will have a sprinkler system as well as an alarm system that just needs to be activated.
This beautiful home is zoned for the schools Mountain View Elementary and Union Grove Middle School which are both in walking distance. The High school this home is zoned for is Harker Heights High School.

Call or stop by the office today to experience the Gold Medal difference. If you have high standards, you deserve to live in a Gold Medal rental.

(RLNE4051052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 Rain Dance Loop have any available units?
2014 Rain Dance Loop has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2014 Rain Dance Loop have?
Some of 2014 Rain Dance Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2014 Rain Dance Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2014 Rain Dance Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 Rain Dance Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 2014 Rain Dance Loop is pet friendly.
Does 2014 Rain Dance Loop offer parking?
Yes, 2014 Rain Dance Loop does offer parking.
Does 2014 Rain Dance Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2014 Rain Dance Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 Rain Dance Loop have a pool?
No, 2014 Rain Dance Loop does not have a pool.
Does 2014 Rain Dance Loop have accessible units?
No, 2014 Rain Dance Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 Rain Dance Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2014 Rain Dance Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 2014 Rain Dance Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 2014 Rain Dance Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
