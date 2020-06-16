Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system on-site laundry parking garage

2014 Rain Dance Loop Available 04/10/20 2014 Rain Dance Loop Harker Heights Texas - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1299304?source=marketing



This spacious, 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in Skipcha Mountain, this home is walking distance from Purser Family Park. This home is also conveniently located off of Stagecoach.

The kitchen and living area have an open concept layout perfect for entertaining family and friends. The kitchen has white matching appliances that include a dishwasher, electric glass cook top range, overhead microwave, and refrigerator. This home has plenty of cabinet space and a pantry. Attached to the kitchen you will find space large enough for a dining table. This home also has a separate formal dining room that could also be used as a home office or children's playroom.

The spacious master bedroom is located on the first floor. The en suite has an elegant garden tub perfect for relaxing after a long day of work. The en suite also has a stand alone shower, his and hers double vanity and a large walk-in closet. Also on the first floor of this home is the laundry room located by the garage. Upstairs you will find a loft, two bedrooms and an additional full bathroom. The loft is large enough for furniture of any size. Both of the upstairs bedrooms are spacious and have large closets. The backyard of this home has a privacy fence and large covered patio. With this home you will have a sprinkler system as well as an alarm system that just needs to be activated.

This beautiful home is zoned for the schools Mountain View Elementary and Union Grove Middle School which are both in walking distance. The High school this home is zoned for is Harker Heights High School.



Call or stop by the office today to experience the Gold Medal difference. If you have high standards, you deserve to live in a Gold Medal rental.



