Harker Heights, TX
103 Quapaw Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

103 Quapaw Dr

103 Quapaw Dr · (254) 699-2020
Location

103 Quapaw Dr, Harker Heights, TX 76548
Union Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 103 Quapaw Dr · Avail. Aug 10

$1,470

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
103 Quapaw Dr Available 08/10/20 GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME! - As you enter this beautiful home you will find that the foyer opens to the formal dining room with chair railing and shadow box molding. Across the tile, the foyer is French doors which lead to a room that would make an ideal home office or a fourth bedroom. Dazzling granite counters highlight the huge island kitchen which also has a ton of counter and cabinet space, glass cook top stove, lighted ceiling fan, breakfast bar and breakfast area with French doors to the patio. The kitchen overlooks the spacious great room with brick fireplace with wood mantle. The owner's suite bedroom has a lighted ceiling fan and the bath includes a soaking tub with separate shower and a double sink vanity with seating area. A huge shade tree provides relief from the Central Texas heat in the backyard which also has a storage building and open patio. Call Texas Residential Management for more info. Pet Fee $200, limit 2 under 40 lbs each information. 254-699-2020.

(RLNE5899103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Quapaw Dr have any available units?
103 Quapaw Dr has a unit available for $1,470 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 Quapaw Dr have?
Some of 103 Quapaw Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Quapaw Dr currently offering any rent specials?
103 Quapaw Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Quapaw Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Quapaw Dr is pet friendly.
Does 103 Quapaw Dr offer parking?
Yes, 103 Quapaw Dr offers parking.
Does 103 Quapaw Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Quapaw Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Quapaw Dr have a pool?
No, 103 Quapaw Dr does not have a pool.
Does 103 Quapaw Dr have accessible units?
No, 103 Quapaw Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Quapaw Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Quapaw Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Quapaw Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 103 Quapaw Dr has units with air conditioning.
