Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

103 Quapaw Dr Available 08/10/20 GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME! - As you enter this beautiful home you will find that the foyer opens to the formal dining room with chair railing and shadow box molding. Across the tile, the foyer is French doors which lead to a room that would make an ideal home office or a fourth bedroom. Dazzling granite counters highlight the huge island kitchen which also has a ton of counter and cabinet space, glass cook top stove, lighted ceiling fan, breakfast bar and breakfast area with French doors to the patio. The kitchen overlooks the spacious great room with brick fireplace with wood mantle. The owner's suite bedroom has a lighted ceiling fan and the bath includes a soaking tub with separate shower and a double sink vanity with seating area. A huge shade tree provides relief from the Central Texas heat in the backyard which also has a storage building and open patio. Call Texas Residential Management for more info. Pet Fee $200, limit 2 under 40 lbs each information. 254-699-2020.



(RLNE5899103)