/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:13 PM
172 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Haltom City, TX
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
29 Units Available
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy, Haltom City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$935
902 sqft
Luxurious and peaceful lakeside living is the lifestyle that awaits you at Spring Lake. Our apartment homes achieve the perfect blend of style and sophistication. You really can have it all and you will love where you live!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Fossil
13 Units Available
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr, Haltom City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1068 sqft
Gated community with two resort-style swimming pools, 24-hour gym, bike rentals and more. Located near Golf Club at Fossil Creek. W/D, walk-in closets and decked-out kitchens.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Fossil
27 Units Available
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St, Haltom City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
918 sqft
Located in Haltom City close to attractions, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments features stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash and granite countertops. The community features a resort-style pool and grilling stations.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
21 Units Available
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard, Haltom City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1092 sqft
Live in the height of luxury at The Grand on Beach. Our premier apartment community has an ideal North Fort Worth location near the Fossil Creek neighborhood which sits on over 1,000 acres and the popular, master-planned community of Alliance, Texas.
Results within 1 mile of Haltom City
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
24 Units Available
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1059 sqft
This non-smoking community is minutes from area shops and parks. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool, playground, billiards centers and heated spa. Each home includes 9-foot ceilings, bay windows and garden tubs.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
867 sqft
Nestled in suburban North Richland Hills, Hilltop Apartments offer cable, fireplaces and expansive closets. The pet-friendly community also features outdoor grills, a pool and a dog park, all with views of the Fort Worth skyline.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Fairway Bend
231 Units Available
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1198 sqft
You can't go wrong choosing any of our three-bedroom villas or one and two-bedroom apartments to call home.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:24pm
Fairway Bend
13 Units Available
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1210 sqft
Lake Pointe is located in the prestigious Fossil Creek area of North Fort Worth with lake and golf course views on the beautiful and highly rated Golf Club at Fossil Creek. We are minutes away from shopping, business, entertainment and more.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
$
6 Units Available
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
920 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Castlewinds in North Richland Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Summerfields
18 Units Available
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
967 sqft
Recently renovated homes with extra storage and granite counters. Plenty of community offerings, including a coffee bar, gym, and grilling station. Close to Arcadia Trail Park. Easy access to I-35W.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Fairway Bend
14 Units Available
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1132 sqft
Located on the Golf Club at Fossil Creek with spectacular views of the course. Easy access to 820 and I-35W. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, modern finishes. Enjoy the pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Holiday West
13 Units Available
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
903 sqft
Stylish apartments with hardwood floors and brushed nickel lighting. 24-hour maintenance available. Swim, play tennis and grill out on site. Easy access to I-820. Near Iron Horse Golf Course.
Results within 5 miles of Haltom City
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
Harmony Hills
38 Units Available
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
990 sqft
Welcome to The Woodlands Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! Conveniently located in a peaceful, amiable neighborhood, our family friendly, controlled access community provides residents with a comfortable living environment.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
32 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1109 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
$
Northbrook
27 Units Available
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1010 sqft
Just moments from I-35 and the great dining and shopping that comes along with it, this community offers residents a gym, hot tub, coffee bar and volleyball court. Beautiful stainless steel appliances in unit.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 11:59am
37 Units Available
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1108 sqft
Residents can enjoy beautiful prairie views and easy access to shopping and dining at Alliance Town Center. Pet-friendly property features coffee bar, gym, and game room. Units are smoke-free and have washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
21 Units Available
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1007 sqft
North of Forth Worth near Keller, Republic Park Vista is sure to wow residents, from the in-unit laundry and hardwood floors to the car wash area and 24-hr gym. Near I-35W and I-820.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
Harmony Hills
19 Units Available
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$990
990 sqft
Luxurious homes with brushed nickel hardware, upgraded lighting and ceiling fans. Community has pools, laundry care centers and online payment options. Located just off of I-30, so convenient for commuters.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:50pm
34 Units Available
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1101 sqft
Luxury community features a spa, cyber cafe, fitness center with free weights and two pet parks. Enjoy the beach volleyball court and clubhouse, too! Great location close to shops and dining.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
$
21 Units Available
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1083 sqft
Amenities galore in this green community. Basketball court, dog park, and round-the-clock gym and maintenance. Pets welcome. Recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Close to Trinity Springs Middle School and I-35W.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
42 Units Available
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1197 sqft
Minutes from Alliance Town Center. Private use coffee bar with Starbucks, clubroom and resort-style pool area provided. Beautiful interiors with private balconies or patios. Connected to 50 miles of trails.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
$
11 Units Available
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1176 sqft
Alexan Summit is a stylish residential community that offers studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments just west of downtown Fort Worth.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
Downtown Fort Worth
19 Units Available
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1301 sqft
Less than a mile to Sundance Square. Central resort-style pool with sundeck. 24-hour fitness center with full cardio theater. Affordable housing community.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
88 Units Available
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1302 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tacara Village in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Haltom City 1 BedroomsHaltom City 2 BedroomsHaltom City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHaltom City Accessible ApartmentsHaltom City Apartments under $800Haltom City Apartments with Balcony
Haltom City Apartments with GarageHaltom City Apartments with GymHaltom City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHaltom City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHaltom City Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX