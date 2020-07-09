All apartments in Haltom City
Last updated November 3 2019

5805 Bertha Lane

Location

5805 Bertha Lane, Haltom City, TX 76117

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NEW LISTING PRICE! Located on Quiet, Dead-End Street. Fresh Interior Paint! Gorgeous Oak Laminate Floors in Living, Hall and Bedrooms! Updated Bath with Ceramic Tile, Fixtures and Cabinet! Spacious Bedrooms. Ceiling Fans. Good Closet Space. Light, Bright Remodeled Kitchen with Renovated Floor, Dishwasher, Disposal, Gas Stove, Counters, Pantry and Fixtures! Recent Gas WH! Covered 22x6 Front Porch! Large, Fenced Yard for Pets! 1-Car Detach Garage with electricity. Garage is a Great Storage Area!! Refrigerator and Gas Dryer are included. For Qualifying Applicants the Security Deposit can be paid in 2 (maybe 3!) equal Payments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5805 Bertha Lane have any available units?
5805 Bertha Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 5805 Bertha Lane have?
Some of 5805 Bertha Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5805 Bertha Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5805 Bertha Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5805 Bertha Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5805 Bertha Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5805 Bertha Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5805 Bertha Lane offers parking.
Does 5805 Bertha Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5805 Bertha Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5805 Bertha Lane have a pool?
No, 5805 Bertha Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5805 Bertha Lane have accessible units?
No, 5805 Bertha Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5805 Bertha Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5805 Bertha Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5805 Bertha Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5805 Bertha Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

