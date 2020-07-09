5805 Bertha Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NEW LISTING PRICE! Located on Quiet, Dead-End Street. Fresh Interior Paint! Gorgeous Oak Laminate Floors in Living, Hall and Bedrooms! Updated Bath with Ceramic Tile, Fixtures and Cabinet! Spacious Bedrooms. Ceiling Fans. Good Closet Space. Light, Bright Remodeled Kitchen with Renovated Floor, Dishwasher, Disposal, Gas Stove, Counters, Pantry and Fixtures! Recent Gas WH! Covered 22x6 Front Porch! Large, Fenced Yard for Pets! 1-Car Detach Garage with electricity. Garage is a Great Storage Area!! Refrigerator and Gas Dryer are included. For Qualifying Applicants the Security Deposit can be paid in 2 (maybe 3!) equal Payments.