All apartments in Haltom City
Find more places like 5763 River Ridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
5763 River Ridge Court
Last updated May 6 2019 at 1:54 PM

5763 River Ridge Court

5763 River Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haltom City
See all
Fossil
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5763 River Ridge Court, Haltom City, TX 76137
Fossil

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3-2-2 in Haltom City! Vaulted ceilings throughout, large living area with fireplace. Utility room with washer and dryer included! Large master suite with lots of natural light, twin closets, and garden tub. Also features large front room with built-in desk that could be used as office or bedroom. Open concept kitchen with breakfast dining area leading to sun room. Large backyard with tool shed. Garage also has built-in shelving, and workbench area. Beautiful home nestled closely by Big Fossil Creek!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5763 River Ridge Court have any available units?
5763 River Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 5763 River Ridge Court have?
Some of 5763 River Ridge Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5763 River Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
5763 River Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5763 River Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 5763 River Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 5763 River Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 5763 River Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 5763 River Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5763 River Ridge Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5763 River Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 5763 River Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 5763 River Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 5763 River Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5763 River Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5763 River Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5763 River Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5763 River Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St
Haltom City, TX 76117
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St
Haltom City, TX 76137
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy
Haltom City, TX 76117
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard
Haltom City, TX 76137
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr
Haltom City, TX 76137
Heritage
5501 Adams Drive
Haltom City, TX 76117

Similar Pages

Haltom City 1 BedroomsHaltom City 2 Bedrooms
Haltom City Dog Friendly ApartmentsHaltom City Pet Friendly Places
Haltom City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX
Weatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fossil

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District