5763 River Ridge Court

Charming 3-2-2 in Haltom City! Vaulted ceilings throughout, large living area with fireplace. Utility room with washer and dryer included! Large master suite with lots of natural light, twin closets, and garden tub. Also features large front room with built-in desk that could be used as office or bedroom. Open concept kitchen with breakfast dining area leading to sun room. Large backyard with tool shed. Garage also has built-in shelving, and workbench area. Beautiful home nestled closely by Big Fossil Creek!