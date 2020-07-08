All apartments in Haltom City
Find more places like 5104 Herrick Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
5104 Herrick Court
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:06 AM

5104 Herrick Court

5104 Herrick Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haltom City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5104 Herrick Court, Haltom City, TX 76117
Browning Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
playground
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
The property is located on a quiet cul-de-sac lot, near Tarrant County College and Texas Wesleyan University. The four-plex features fully upgraded two bed, two baths units. Each unit features a beautifully upgraded galley kitchen, spacious dining and living area. Nice sized bedrooms, utility area.

Other amenities: Closeness to Downtown Fort Worth, with nearby shopping, several city parks, including the Buffalo Ridge Park, a 95-acre park with hiking trails, playgrounds, ball fields, a pavilion, and picnic areas, the the Diamond Oaks Country Club Golf Course, nearby Fort Worth Botanic Garden, the Fort Worth Zoo, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History and Burger Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5104 Herrick Court have any available units?
5104 Herrick Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 5104 Herrick Court have?
Some of 5104 Herrick Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5104 Herrick Court currently offering any rent specials?
5104 Herrick Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5104 Herrick Court pet-friendly?
No, 5104 Herrick Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 5104 Herrick Court offer parking?
Yes, 5104 Herrick Court offers parking.
Does 5104 Herrick Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5104 Herrick Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5104 Herrick Court have a pool?
No, 5104 Herrick Court does not have a pool.
Does 5104 Herrick Court have accessible units?
No, 5104 Herrick Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5104 Herrick Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5104 Herrick Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5104 Herrick Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5104 Herrick Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy
Haltom City, TX 76117
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St
Haltom City, TX 76117
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St
Haltom City, TX 76137
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr
Haltom City, TX 76137
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard
Haltom City, TX 76137
Heritage
5501 Adams Drive
Haltom City, TX 76117

Similar Pages

Haltom City 1 BedroomsHaltom City 2 Bedrooms
Haltom City Apartments with ParkingHaltom City Dog Friendly Apartments
Haltom City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX
Weatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fossil

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District