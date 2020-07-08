5104 Herrick Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground

The property is located on a quiet cul-de-sac lot, near Tarrant County College and Texas Wesleyan University. The four-plex features fully upgraded two bed, two baths units. Each unit features a beautifully upgraded galley kitchen, spacious dining and living area. Nice sized bedrooms, utility area.



Other amenities: Closeness to Downtown Fort Worth, with nearby shopping, several city parks, including the Buffalo Ridge Park, a 95-acre park with hiking trails, playgrounds, ball fields, a pavilion, and picnic areas, the the Diamond Oaks Country Club Golf Course, nearby Fort Worth Botanic Garden, the Fort Worth Zoo, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History and Burger Lake.