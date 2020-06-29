5008 Sabelle Lane

Amenities
Beautifully updated! Granite counter tops, Tile, Faux-wood flooring, New Paint, New fixtures, New backsplash, Large yard with great shade trees, Brick exterior, key-less entry, Lovely large picture window. Charming home and ready for move-in!
Non Smoking *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
Admin Fee-$300.00
Deposit-One Month Rent
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.