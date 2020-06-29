All apartments in Haltom City
Last updated September 3 2019 at 6:02 PM

5008 Sabelle Lane

5008 Sabelle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5008 Sabelle Lane, Haltom City, TX 76117
Browning Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated! Granite counter tops, Tile, Faux-wood flooring, New Paint, New fixtures, New backsplash, Large yard with great shade trees, Brick exterior, key-less entry, Lovely large picture window. Charming home and ready for move-in!

Non Smoking *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Admin Fee-$300.00

Deposit-One Month Rent

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5008 Sabelle Lane have any available units?
5008 Sabelle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 5008 Sabelle Lane have?
Some of 5008 Sabelle Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5008 Sabelle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5008 Sabelle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5008 Sabelle Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5008 Sabelle Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5008 Sabelle Lane offer parking?
No, 5008 Sabelle Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5008 Sabelle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5008 Sabelle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5008 Sabelle Lane have a pool?
No, 5008 Sabelle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5008 Sabelle Lane have accessible units?
No, 5008 Sabelle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5008 Sabelle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5008 Sabelle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5008 Sabelle Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5008 Sabelle Lane has units with air conditioning.

