5001 Sabelle Ln.

A real gem! Corner lot in Haltom City recently rehabbed and offered as a rental for the first time! Classic floorplan offers a comfy living room at the entry highlighted by refinished hardwoods and great views of the greenspace outddoors. Nice sized kitchen features handsome, original wood cabinetry as well as your appliance set. Oversized laundry room off of the kitchen houses the washer and dryer connections and could easily serve as a mudroom. Bedrooms located along the common hallway. Master en suite offers a half bath and refinished hardwood floors. Secondary bedrooms are nicely sized, offer the refinished hardwoods as well and have adequate closet space. Guest bathroom offers a tub/shower combo, large vanity and updated tile work. The backyard offers lots of space to relax and enjoy whatever your heart desires! Carport, open patio and shed complete the backyard. Home sits on a corner lot with easy driveway access. Established landscaping including some super sick St. Augustine grass. Conveniently located in Haltom City with easy access to the 820 and I35 corridors.



Note regarding square footage: please confirm square footage if that's important to you; the tax records list the property as 2206sqft with a "second floor". Moxie PM and the Owners have yet to discover the 2nd floor of the property. If you find a staircase or a portal to an alternate universe where 5001 Sabelle has a second floor, please email Moxie PM directly with details on how we can find said staircase.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now



