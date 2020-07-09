All apartments in Haltom City
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:52 AM

5001 Sabelle Ln.

5001 Sabelle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5001 Sabelle Lane, Haltom City, TX 76117
Browning Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a showing via https://secure.rently.com/properties/968774?source=marketing

A real gem! Corner lot in Haltom City recently rehabbed and offered as a rental for the first time! Classic floorplan offers a comfy living room at the entry highlighted by refinished hardwoods and great views of the greenspace outddoors. Nice sized kitchen features handsome, original wood cabinetry as well as your appliance set. Oversized laundry room off of the kitchen houses the washer and dryer connections and could easily serve as a mudroom. Bedrooms located along the common hallway. Master en suite offers a half bath and refinished hardwood floors. Secondary bedrooms are nicely sized, offer the refinished hardwoods as well and have adequate closet space. Guest bathroom offers a tub/shower combo, large vanity and updated tile work. The backyard offers lots of space to relax and enjoy whatever your heart desires! Carport, open patio and shed complete the backyard. Home sits on a corner lot with easy driveway access. Established landscaping including some super sick St. Augustine grass. Conveniently located in Haltom City with easy access to the 820 and I35 corridors.

Note regarding square footage: please confirm square footage if that's important to you; the tax records list the property as 2206sqft with a "second floor". Moxie PM and the Owners have yet to discover the 2nd floor of the property. If you find a staircase or a portal to an alternate universe where 5001 Sabelle has a second floor, please email Moxie PM directly with details on how we can find said staircase.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 Sabelle Ln. have any available units?
5001 Sabelle Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 5001 Sabelle Ln. have?
Some of 5001 Sabelle Ln.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5001 Sabelle Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
5001 Sabelle Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 Sabelle Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5001 Sabelle Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 5001 Sabelle Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 5001 Sabelle Ln. offers parking.
Does 5001 Sabelle Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5001 Sabelle Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 Sabelle Ln. have a pool?
No, 5001 Sabelle Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 5001 Sabelle Ln. have accessible units?
No, 5001 Sabelle Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 Sabelle Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5001 Sabelle Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5001 Sabelle Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5001 Sabelle Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.

