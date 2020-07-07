All apartments in Haltom City
Find more places like 4921 Jordan Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
4921 Jordan Park Drive
Last updated April 16 2020 at 11:00 AM

4921 Jordan Park Drive

4921 Jordan Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haltom City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4921 Jordan Park Drive, Haltom City, TX 76117

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beauty is all you could want. All new inside paint, new plank floors throughout, new appliances, new kitchen counters. The baths have been remodeled. A large covered patio was just added to enjoy sitting outside while staying out of the sun.This home has new windows, new blinds and new inside doors. There is a fireplace in the spacious living room which is open to the kitchen. The dining area is beside the kitchen. There is a laundry room. Home is all electric with a fenced yard. The exterior paint and fence will get attention before this summer. No smoking, no dogs and only 1 cat allowed with deposit of $500. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad rental

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4921 Jordan Park Drive have any available units?
4921 Jordan Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 4921 Jordan Park Drive have?
Some of 4921 Jordan Park Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4921 Jordan Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4921 Jordan Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4921 Jordan Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4921 Jordan Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4921 Jordan Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4921 Jordan Park Drive offers parking.
Does 4921 Jordan Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4921 Jordan Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4921 Jordan Park Drive have a pool?
No, 4921 Jordan Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4921 Jordan Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 4921 Jordan Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4921 Jordan Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4921 Jordan Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4921 Jordan Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4921 Jordan Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mosaic
5600 N Beach St
Haltom City, TX 76137
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard
Haltom City, TX 76137
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy
Haltom City, TX 76117
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St
Haltom City, TX 76117
Heritage
5501 Adams Drive
Haltom City, TX 76117
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr
Haltom City, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Haltom City 1 BedroomsHaltom City 2 Bedrooms
Haltom City Apartments with ParkingHaltom City Dog Friendly Apartments
Haltom City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX
Weatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fossil

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District