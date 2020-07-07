4921 Jordan Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This beauty is all you could want. All new inside paint, new plank floors throughout, new appliances, new kitchen counters. The baths have been remodeled. A large covered patio was just added to enjoy sitting outside while staying out of the sun.This home has new windows, new blinds and new inside doors. There is a fireplace in the spacious living room which is open to the kitchen. The dining area is beside the kitchen. There is a laundry room. Home is all electric with a fenced yard. The exterior paint and fence will get attention before this summer. No smoking, no dogs and only 1 cat allowed with deposit of $500. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad rental