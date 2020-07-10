All apartments in Haltom City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4909 Jerri Lane

4909 Jerri Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4909 Jerri Lane, Haltom City, TX 76117
Browning Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Upgraded and updated stunner in desirable Browning Heights area of Haltom City. Home has just received a long list of improvements. The foundation has been repaired and comes with a warranty, including all new new joist and subfloor. The kitchen cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances are new. The bathroom has been updated. The paint is fresh and neutral colors. The carpet and ceramic tile is new. All the light fixtures and plumbing fixtures are new. The house has a large shaded back yard. We are replacing the large broken window at the front of house, glass is on order. Listing agent is member of seller.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 Jerri Lane have any available units?
4909 Jerri Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 4909 Jerri Lane have?
Some of 4909 Jerri Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4909 Jerri Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4909 Jerri Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 Jerri Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4909 Jerri Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 4909 Jerri Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4909 Jerri Lane offers parking.
Does 4909 Jerri Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4909 Jerri Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 Jerri Lane have a pool?
No, 4909 Jerri Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4909 Jerri Lane have accessible units?
No, 4909 Jerri Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 Jerri Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4909 Jerri Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4909 Jerri Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4909 Jerri Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

