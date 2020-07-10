4909 Jerri Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Upgraded and updated stunner in desirable Browning Heights area of Haltom City. Home has just received a long list of improvements. The foundation has been repaired and comes with a warranty, including all new new joist and subfloor. The kitchen cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances are new. The bathroom has been updated. The paint is fresh and neutral colors. The carpet and ceramic tile is new. All the light fixtures and plumbing fixtures are new. The house has a large shaded back yard. We are replacing the large broken window at the front of house, glass is on order. Listing agent is member of seller.