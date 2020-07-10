4809 Monna Street.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3-1-1 in Haltom City, Birdville ISD! Stainless appliances, solid-hard flooring throughout -great for those with allergies, huge backyard & so much more! This home greets you to a family room with pretty wood laminate flooring & opens to the cute kitchen with white cabinetry, new appliances, loads of cabinet space for maximum storage & a refrigerator included! Adjacent dining area opens to the expansive backyard with plenty of room to entertain & lots of beautiful shade trees for a quiet, private setting. Nice sized bedrooms, great bath with decorative lighting, ceilings fans & neutral color throughout, centrally located to Hwy 820 & I-35 - just minutes from Downtown! 2 small pets under 30 lbs only.