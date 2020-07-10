All apartments in Haltom City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4809 Monna Street

4809 Monna Street · No Longer Available
Location

4809 Monna Street, Haltom City, TX 76117
Browning Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3-1-1 in Haltom City, Birdville ISD! Stainless appliances, solid-hard flooring throughout -great for those with allergies, huge backyard & so much more! This home greets you to a family room with pretty wood laminate flooring & opens to the cute kitchen with white cabinetry, new appliances, loads of cabinet space for maximum storage & a refrigerator included! Adjacent dining area opens to the expansive backyard with plenty of room to entertain & lots of beautiful shade trees for a quiet, private setting. Nice sized bedrooms, great bath with decorative lighting, ceilings fans & neutral color throughout, centrally located to Hwy 820 & I-35 - just minutes from Downtown! 2 small pets under 30 lbs only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4809 Monna Street have any available units?
4809 Monna Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 4809 Monna Street have?
Some of 4809 Monna Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4809 Monna Street currently offering any rent specials?
4809 Monna Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4809 Monna Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4809 Monna Street is pet friendly.
Does 4809 Monna Street offer parking?
Yes, 4809 Monna Street offers parking.
Does 4809 Monna Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4809 Monna Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4809 Monna Street have a pool?
No, 4809 Monna Street does not have a pool.
Does 4809 Monna Street have accessible units?
No, 4809 Monna Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4809 Monna Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4809 Monna Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4809 Monna Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4809 Monna Street does not have units with air conditioning.

