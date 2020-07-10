All apartments in Haltom City
4804 Sabelle Lane
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 PM

4804 Sabelle Lane

4804 Sabelle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4804 Sabelle Lane, Haltom City, TX 76117
Browning Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled home, with all new tile in kitchen and baths, and gorgeous, refinished original hard wood flooring in living, hall and bedrooms. Kitchen boasts granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Brand new tile surround in hall bath and master shower, new vanities and toilets. All new LED light fixtures and all new 6-panel doors and brushed nickel hardware throughout as well as 2 inch blinds. Newer AC was installed in 2016 and updated, energy-efficient, double-pane windows installed in 2013. Plenty of shade from mature trees and HUGE backyard give plenty of room outdoors. Carport for added covered parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4804 Sabelle Lane have any available units?
4804 Sabelle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 4804 Sabelle Lane have?
Some of 4804 Sabelle Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4804 Sabelle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4804 Sabelle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4804 Sabelle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4804 Sabelle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 4804 Sabelle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4804 Sabelle Lane offers parking.
Does 4804 Sabelle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4804 Sabelle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4804 Sabelle Lane have a pool?
No, 4804 Sabelle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4804 Sabelle Lane have accessible units?
No, 4804 Sabelle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4804 Sabelle Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4804 Sabelle Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4804 Sabelle Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4804 Sabelle Lane has units with air conditioning.

