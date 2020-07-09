All apartments in Haltom City
4709 Nadine Drive
Last updated March 15 2020 at 9:12 PM

4709 Nadine Drive

4709 Nadine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4709 Nadine Drive, Haltom City, TX 76117
Browning Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath home with a large backyard. This home has been completely remodeled and features beautiful hardwood floors in the common areas and vinyl floors in the bathrooms. The home has a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a designer backsplash. The bathrooms have designer tile and designer framed mirrors. The house also has a fresh coat of paint with today's trending colors and all new fixtures. Rent this one today! Owner is a licensed agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4709 Nadine Drive have any available units?
4709 Nadine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 4709 Nadine Drive have?
Some of 4709 Nadine Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4709 Nadine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4709 Nadine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4709 Nadine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4709 Nadine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 4709 Nadine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4709 Nadine Drive offers parking.
Does 4709 Nadine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4709 Nadine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4709 Nadine Drive have a pool?
No, 4709 Nadine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4709 Nadine Drive have accessible units?
No, 4709 Nadine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4709 Nadine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4709 Nadine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4709 Nadine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4709 Nadine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

