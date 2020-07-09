4709 Nadine Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath home with a large backyard. This home has been completely remodeled and features beautiful hardwood floors in the common areas and vinyl floors in the bathrooms. The home has a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a designer backsplash. The bathrooms have designer tile and designer framed mirrors. The house also has a fresh coat of paint with today's trending colors and all new fixtures. Rent this one today! Owner is a licensed agent.