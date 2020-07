Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven Property Amenities garage

Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 Car Garage with open floor plan.

Central Heat and AC. Ceramic Tile in Living and Kitchen and Original Hardwood Oak Parquet floor in Bedrooms.

Front Door opens to beautiful view of Park directly across the street. This is a perfect play area for kids and has a nice Greenbelt sidewalk next to a scenic creek. This is a very nice home and ready to move in.