4425 Jane Anne Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

REDUCED! Charming updated mid-century modern with laminate wood floors. Updated full bath and half bath. Fresh paint, roof, gutters & recently installed water heater. Ceiling fans in all rooms, recessed lighting in kitchen, living room & hallway. Owner has recently installed stainless steel gas stove with griddle & ss microwave with vent, stainless steel double door fridge are all included. Recently installed washer located in kitchen, dryer is located in garage. GDO & remote. Mini blinds throughout. Be the first to occupy this recently updated cutie!