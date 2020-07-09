All apartments in Haltom City
4425 Jane Anne Street

4425 Jane Ann Street · No Longer Available
Location

4425 Jane Ann Street, Haltom City, TX 76117
Browning Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
REDUCED! Charming updated mid-century modern with laminate wood floors. Updated full bath and half bath. Fresh paint, roof, gutters & recently installed water heater. Ceiling fans in all rooms, recessed lighting in kitchen, living room & hallway. Owner has recently installed stainless steel gas stove with griddle & ss microwave with vent, stainless steel double door fridge are all included. Recently installed washer located in kitchen, dryer is located in garage. GDO & remote. Mini blinds throughout. Be the first to occupy this recently updated cutie!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4425 Jane Anne Street have any available units?
4425 Jane Anne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 4425 Jane Anne Street have?
Some of 4425 Jane Anne Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4425 Jane Anne Street currently offering any rent specials?
4425 Jane Anne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4425 Jane Anne Street pet-friendly?
No, 4425 Jane Anne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 4425 Jane Anne Street offer parking?
Yes, 4425 Jane Anne Street offers parking.
Does 4425 Jane Anne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4425 Jane Anne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4425 Jane Anne Street have a pool?
No, 4425 Jane Anne Street does not have a pool.
Does 4425 Jane Anne Street have accessible units?
No, 4425 Jane Anne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4425 Jane Anne Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4425 Jane Anne Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4425 Jane Anne Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4425 Jane Anne Street does not have units with air conditioning.

