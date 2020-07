Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is the one you've been looking for!! Beautiful 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath, 2 story home on a quiet street in Keller ISD! Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms, beautiful master bath and more! Convenient to shopping and highways. See this one before it's gone!