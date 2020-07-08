4101 Vincent Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Freshly painted open concept home with wood laminate floors in living and dining area, ceramic at entry, utility, kitchen and bathrooms. Living area has high ceilings and lots of windows for light. Also features a gas fireplace and beautiful ceiling fan. Kitchen stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar overlooking large dining area. Master bathroom has gorgeous tile work, huge shower and skylight. Backyard features covered patio and shed. Close to shopping, restaurants and freeways. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.