3917 Golden Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful well maintained home in Diamond Oaks Country Club Addition. This home is a dream with lots of space and charm. It boasts a huge family room with fireplace overlooking large covered patio and landscaped yard. The kitchen has granite counter tops, gas stove, double ovens and over the range microwave. The dining area is abundant with a built in desk and also overlooks the backyard. There is a formal dining room with adjacent dining area. There are four large bedrooms, and one of the secondary can be used as a master suite. There are three bathrooms, a large utility room and two car garage. All this in a gorgeous neighborhood with tall trees and well landscaped yards.