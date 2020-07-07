All apartments in Haltom City
3917 Golden Oaks Drive

3917 Golden Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3917 Golden Oaks Drive, Haltom City, TX 76117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Beautiful well maintained home in Diamond Oaks Country Club Addition. This home is a dream with lots of space and charm. It boasts a huge family room with fireplace overlooking large covered patio and landscaped yard. The kitchen has granite counter tops, gas stove, double ovens and over the range microwave. The dining area is abundant with a built in desk and also overlooks the backyard. There is a formal dining room with adjacent dining area. There are four large bedrooms, and one of the secondary can be used as a master suite. There are three bathrooms, a large utility room and two car garage. All this in a gorgeous neighborhood with tall trees and well landscaped yards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 Golden Oaks Drive have any available units?
3917 Golden Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 3917 Golden Oaks Drive have?
Some of 3917 Golden Oaks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3917 Golden Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3917 Golden Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 Golden Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3917 Golden Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 3917 Golden Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3917 Golden Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 3917 Golden Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3917 Golden Oaks Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 Golden Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 3917 Golden Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3917 Golden Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 3917 Golden Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 Golden Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3917 Golden Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3917 Golden Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3917 Golden Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

