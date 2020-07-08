All apartments in Haltom City
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:19 PM

3712 Haltom Road

3712 Haltom Road · No Longer Available
Location

3712 Haltom Road, Haltom City, TX 76117
Browning Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NEW LISTING in Haltom City!

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Single Car Garage on a LARGE corner lot!

This Newly Remodeled home offers a HUGE kitchen with ample white cabinets, double stainless steel sink and goose neck faucet. The NEW APPLIANCES include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and vent hood. As you can see it even has easy to clean ceramic floors :)

You walk in to an open living area that makes it easy to arrange your furniture, large or small. There are outlets on each wall of the living room and bedrooms to allow for re-arranging until you have everything exactly where you want it!

We have recently installed new light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout the home for a more modern look.

Conveniently located across from David E. Smith Elementary School.

Come check it out! Give us a call to schedule a tour today, this one won't last long!

Min 500 credit score. Income must be 3x rent. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years.
***This is a pet friendly home, $200 non refundable deposit per pet. No aggressive dog breeds***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 Haltom Road have any available units?
3712 Haltom Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 3712 Haltom Road have?
Some of 3712 Haltom Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 Haltom Road currently offering any rent specials?
3712 Haltom Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 Haltom Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3712 Haltom Road is pet friendly.
Does 3712 Haltom Road offer parking?
Yes, 3712 Haltom Road offers parking.
Does 3712 Haltom Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3712 Haltom Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 Haltom Road have a pool?
No, 3712 Haltom Road does not have a pool.
Does 3712 Haltom Road have accessible units?
No, 3712 Haltom Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 Haltom Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3712 Haltom Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3712 Haltom Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3712 Haltom Road does not have units with air conditioning.

