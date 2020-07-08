3712 Haltom Road

Amenities

NEW LISTING in Haltom City!



Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Single Car Garage on a LARGE corner lot!



This Newly Remodeled home offers a HUGE kitchen with ample white cabinets, double stainless steel sink and goose neck faucet. The NEW APPLIANCES include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and vent hood. As you can see it even has easy to clean ceramic floors :)



You walk in to an open living area that makes it easy to arrange your furniture, large or small. There are outlets on each wall of the living room and bedrooms to allow for re-arranging until you have everything exactly where you want it!



We have recently installed new light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout the home for a more modern look.



Conveniently located across from David E. Smith Elementary School.



Come check it out! Give us a call to schedule a tour today, this one won't last long!



Min 500 credit score. Income must be 3x rent. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years.

***This is a pet friendly home, $200 non refundable deposit per pet. No aggressive dog breeds***