3709 Field Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

READY FOR MOVE IN! Spacious updated 3 bdroom, 2 ba home with refinished hardwood floors in LR & Bdrms. Kit & Fam rm have water resistant laminate. Bathrms have been updated, MBa has shower, guest bath has tub-shower combo. Ample closets, separate utility room, large family room. Has been recently painted, some foundation work was done. Mini blinds on windows. Ceiling fans throughout, canned lighting in kitchen & living room. Appliances that are furnished include stove, DW, refrigerator & recently purchased W&D. Fenced yard plus 2 storage bldgs in back. Elementary is across the street. Tenants are responsible to verify all information including schools, sq ft, etc. See document section for complete details.