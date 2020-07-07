All apartments in Haltom City
3709 Field Street

Location

3709 Field Street, Haltom City, TX 76117
Browning Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
READY FOR MOVE IN! Spacious updated 3 bdroom, 2 ba home with refinished hardwood floors in LR & Bdrms. Kit & Fam rm have water resistant laminate. Bathrms have been updated, MBa has shower, guest bath has tub-shower combo. Ample closets, separate utility room, large family room. Has been recently painted, some foundation work was done. Mini blinds on windows. Ceiling fans throughout, canned lighting in kitchen & living room. Appliances that are furnished include stove, DW, refrigerator & recently purchased W&D. Fenced yard plus 2 storage bldgs in back. Elementary is across the street. Tenants are responsible to verify all information including schools, sq ft, etc. See document section for complete details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 Field Street have any available units?
3709 Field Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 3709 Field Street have?
Some of 3709 Field Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 Field Street currently offering any rent specials?
3709 Field Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 Field Street pet-friendly?
No, 3709 Field Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 3709 Field Street offer parking?
No, 3709 Field Street does not offer parking.
Does 3709 Field Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 Field Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 Field Street have a pool?
No, 3709 Field Street does not have a pool.
Does 3709 Field Street have accessible units?
No, 3709 Field Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 Field Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3709 Field Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3709 Field Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3709 Field Street does not have units with air conditioning.

