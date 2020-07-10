2016 Elton Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful home nestled in Haltom City! Clean and ready for move in. Neutral colors throughout! Wood and tile floors, absolutely No Carpet! Kitchen features white cabinets, gray vinyl flooring and gas range. Covered patio and nice sized fenced backyard! Close to major HWYs and shopping. App fee is $50 in CERTIFIED FUNDS payable to listing agent for each adult applicant 18 and over. Use TAR Lease Application and submit copies of PHOTO ID & PAYSTUBS with app. We prepare the Lease. Pets are case by case.