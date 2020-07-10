All apartments in Haltom City
Find more places like 2016 Elton Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
2016 Elton Road
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:51 PM

2016 Elton Road

2016 Elton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haltom City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2016 Elton Road, Haltom City, TX 76117

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful home nestled in Haltom City! Clean and ready for move in. Neutral colors throughout! Wood and tile floors, absolutely No Carpet! Kitchen features white cabinets, gray vinyl flooring and gas range. Covered patio and nice sized fenced backyard! Close to major HWYs and shopping. App fee is $50 in CERTIFIED FUNDS payable to listing agent for each adult applicant 18 and over. Use TAR Lease Application and submit copies of PHOTO ID & PAYSTUBS with app. We prepare the Lease. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 Elton Road have any available units?
2016 Elton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 2016 Elton Road have?
Some of 2016 Elton Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 Elton Road currently offering any rent specials?
2016 Elton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 Elton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2016 Elton Road is pet friendly.
Does 2016 Elton Road offer parking?
Yes, 2016 Elton Road offers parking.
Does 2016 Elton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 Elton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 Elton Road have a pool?
No, 2016 Elton Road does not have a pool.
Does 2016 Elton Road have accessible units?
No, 2016 Elton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 Elton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2016 Elton Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2016 Elton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2016 Elton Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage
5501 Adams Drive
Haltom City, TX 76117
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy
Haltom City, TX 76117
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St
Haltom City, TX 76117
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr
Haltom City, TX 76137
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St
Haltom City, TX 76137
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard
Haltom City, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Haltom City 1 BedroomsHaltom City 2 Bedrooms
Haltom City Apartments with ParkingHaltom City Dog Friendly Apartments
Haltom City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX
Weatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fossil

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District