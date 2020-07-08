All apartments in Haltom City
2012 Oakwood Forest Drive

2012 Oakwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2012 Oakwood Street, Haltom City, TX 76117

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Doherty plan is a simple one story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. A modern open concept with the living room, dining, and kitchen all in one room. The master is tucked in the back of the home with its own private bath and large walk in closet. The other two bedrooms are next to one another with the other full bath at the end of the hallway. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 Oakwood Forest Drive have any available units?
2012 Oakwood Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 2012 Oakwood Forest Drive have?
Some of 2012 Oakwood Forest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 Oakwood Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2012 Oakwood Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 Oakwood Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2012 Oakwood Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 2012 Oakwood Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2012 Oakwood Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 2012 Oakwood Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 Oakwood Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 Oakwood Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 2012 Oakwood Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2012 Oakwood Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2012 Oakwood Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 Oakwood Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 Oakwood Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2012 Oakwood Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2012 Oakwood Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty




