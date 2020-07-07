1332 Clarence Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit pet friendly

FULL-SIZE WASHER, DRYER & FRIDGE INCLUDED! Beautifully maintained & completely updated in 2011 w new electric, new plumbing, new AC, new roof, new windows, new exterior siding, & more. New BR carpet installed 2018! Spacious is an understatement. Open kitchen & living boasts tons of natural light, abundant storage, SS appliances, faux wood flooring, and energy efficient windows to keep your utility bills at bay. Enjoy the great outdoors from your private fenced backyard with plenty of room to run and play or just relax by the fire pit. Easy access to downtown Fort Worth, HWY 121 & much more. This property is a must-see! Dogs permitted on a case-by-case basis. No cats. NO pet deposit, $300 non-refundable pet fee.