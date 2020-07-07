All apartments in Haltom City
Find more places like 1332 Clarence Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
1332 Clarence Street
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:09 AM

1332 Clarence Street

1332 Clarence Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haltom City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1332 Clarence Street, Haltom City, TX 76117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pet friendly
FULL-SIZE WASHER, DRYER & FRIDGE INCLUDED! Beautifully maintained & completely updated in 2011 w new electric, new plumbing, new AC, new roof, new windows, new exterior siding, & more. New BR carpet installed 2018! Spacious is an understatement. Open kitchen & living boasts tons of natural light, abundant storage, SS appliances, faux wood flooring, and energy efficient windows to keep your utility bills at bay. Enjoy the great outdoors from your private fenced backyard with plenty of room to run and play or just relax by the fire pit. Easy access to downtown Fort Worth, HWY 121 & much more. This property is a must-see! Dogs permitted on a case-by-case basis. No cats. NO pet deposit, $300 non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 Clarence Street have any available units?
1332 Clarence Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 1332 Clarence Street have?
Some of 1332 Clarence Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1332 Clarence Street currently offering any rent specials?
1332 Clarence Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 Clarence Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1332 Clarence Street is pet friendly.
Does 1332 Clarence Street offer parking?
No, 1332 Clarence Street does not offer parking.
Does 1332 Clarence Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1332 Clarence Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 Clarence Street have a pool?
No, 1332 Clarence Street does not have a pool.
Does 1332 Clarence Street have accessible units?
No, 1332 Clarence Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 Clarence Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1332 Clarence Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1332 Clarence Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1332 Clarence Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mosaic
5600 N Beach St
Haltom City, TX 76137
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr
Haltom City, TX 76137
Heritage
5501 Adams Drive
Haltom City, TX 76117
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St
Haltom City, TX 76117
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy
Haltom City, TX 76117
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard
Haltom City, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Haltom City 1 BedroomsHaltom City 2 Bedrooms
Haltom City Apartments with ParkingHaltom City Dog Friendly Apartments
Haltom City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX
Weatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fossil

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District