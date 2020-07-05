Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool new construction

A legacy of excellence has arrived in the heart of Grapevine. Jefferson Silverlake tucked away on over 10 acres, offers refuge from the demands of everyday living. Residents of this perfectly located community enjoy ideal access not only to the cultural riches of Grapevine but also to the inspiring natural beauty of Lake Grapevine. Exceptional amenity spaces include a first-class wellness center with Peloton bikes, Technogym equipment, and free weights, .......... amenities you won't believe it till you see it! Come feel the energy today! Ask how to get thousands of dollars off of your lease!