Jefferson Silverlake
Last updated April 30 2020 at 1:48 AM

Jefferson Silverlake

1775 Ira E Woods Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1775 Ira E Woods Avenue, Grapevine, TX 76051
College Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
new construction
A legacy of excellence has arrived in the heart of Grapevine. Jefferson Silverlake tucked away on over 10 acres, offers refuge from the demands of everyday living. Residents of this perfectly located community enjoy ideal access not only to the cultural riches of Grapevine but also to the inspiring natural beauty of Lake Grapevine. Exceptional amenity spaces include a first-class wellness center with Peloton bikes, Technogym equipment, and free weights, .......... amenities you won't believe it till you see it! Come feel the energy today! Ask how to get thousands of dollars off of your lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

