Grapevine, TX
709 Peach Court
Last updated July 19 2019 at 12:01 AM

709 Peach Court

709 Peach Court · No Longer Available
Location

709 Peach Court, Grapevine, TX 76051
Wildwood Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Centrally located in beautiful Grapevine, Texas, with easy access to DFW Airport and plenty of retail and dining options nearby, this adorable 2 bed,2 bath duplex is situated on a shaded lot with mature trees. Cheerful neutral color scheme with plenty of windows and storage space. Wood floors, ceiling fans and mini-blinds throughout. Beautiful fireplace in living room, huge walk-in master closet and double vanity sinks in master bath. Laundry room has washer and dryer hookup. Two-car garage. Hurry! This one won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Peach Court have any available units?
709 Peach Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 Peach Court have?
Some of 709 Peach Court's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Peach Court currently offering any rent specials?
709 Peach Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Peach Court pet-friendly?
No, 709 Peach Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 709 Peach Court offer parking?
Yes, 709 Peach Court offers parking.
Does 709 Peach Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Peach Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Peach Court have a pool?
No, 709 Peach Court does not have a pool.
Does 709 Peach Court have accessible units?
No, 709 Peach Court does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Peach Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 Peach Court has units with dishwashers.

