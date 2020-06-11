709 Peach Court

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Centrally located in beautiful Grapevine, Texas, with easy access to DFW Airport and plenty of retail and dining options nearby, this adorable 2 bed,2 bath duplex is situated on a shaded lot with mature trees. Cheerful neutral color scheme with plenty of windows and storage space. Wood floors, ceiling fans and mini-blinds throughout. Beautiful fireplace in living room, huge walk-in master closet and double vanity sinks in master bath. Laundry room has washer and dryer hookup. Two-car garage. Hurry! This one won’t last long!