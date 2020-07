Amenities

This great property in Grapevine is only 2 blocks from Historic Main Street. It is an upstairs apartment in a 5-unit building. It has beautiful vinyl floors and carpet in the bedrooms, and granite countertops in the kitchen. It comes with a stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. There is a shared coin laundry on site behind the building. Large shared backyard. Contact us for a showing today! Application fee of $49 for all applicants 18 years or older. No pets.