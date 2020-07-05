All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 3821 Sandlin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
3821 Sandlin Street
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:22 AM

3821 Sandlin Street

3821 Sandlin St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3821 Sandlin St, Grapevine, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great rental home in Southlake Carroll Schools. Home features Master down + Study. Three additional bedrooms upstairs. Three different living areas with soaring ceilings and great kitchen open to breakfast and family room. Mature trees provide shade for cooler summer evenings to enjoy your backyard with the oversize patio. Close to schools, shopping and easy access to 114. Short 15 min walk to Lake Grapevine and Meadowmere Park. Additional large attic storage space with access from the garage. House has Radiant barrier to help you save on your electrical bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3821 Sandlin Street have any available units?
3821 Sandlin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 3821 Sandlin Street have?
Some of 3821 Sandlin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3821 Sandlin Street currently offering any rent specials?
3821 Sandlin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 Sandlin Street pet-friendly?
No, 3821 Sandlin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 3821 Sandlin Street offer parking?
Yes, 3821 Sandlin Street offers parking.
Does 3821 Sandlin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3821 Sandlin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 Sandlin Street have a pool?
No, 3821 Sandlin Street does not have a pool.
Does 3821 Sandlin Street have accessible units?
No, 3821 Sandlin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 Sandlin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3821 Sandlin Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal St. Moritz
2050 Grayson Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Aura FOUR44
444 E Dallas Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Station Apartments
1022 Texan Trl
Grapevine, TX 76051
Timberline Condos
3501 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln
Grapevine, TX 76051
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd N
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary