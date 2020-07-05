3821 Sandlin Street

Amenities

Great rental home in Southlake Carroll Schools. Home features Master down + Study. Three additional bedrooms upstairs. Three different living areas with soaring ceilings and great kitchen open to breakfast and family room. Mature trees provide shade for cooler summer evenings to enjoy your backyard with the oversize patio. Close to schools, shopping and easy access to 114. Short 15 min walk to Lake Grapevine and Meadowmere Park. Additional large attic storage space with access from the garage. House has Radiant barrier to help you save on your electrical bill.