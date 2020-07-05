3607 Soft Wind Court

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fireplace microwave

Very well kept two-story townhome located on a beautiful cul-de-sac. Easy access to DFW Airport and Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurants. Located in the award-winning Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings, main floor master, private fenced backyard with a detached two-car garage. Great for entertaining, lock and leave type home, community pool, fresh paint, and carpet. The property does NOT include a refrigerator. Pets on a case-by-case basis and NO aggressive breeds. A photo of pet is required with application. A credit score of 600+, positive rental history, and gross income must be equal to or greater than 3x monthly rent.