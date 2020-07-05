All apartments in Grapevine
3607 Soft Wind Court

Location

3607 Soft Wind Court, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very well kept two-story townhome located on a beautiful cul-de-sac. Easy access to DFW Airport and Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurants. Located in the award-winning Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings, main floor master, private fenced backyard with a detached two-car garage. Great for entertaining, lock and leave type home, community pool, fresh paint, and carpet. The property does NOT include a refrigerator. Pets on a case-by-case basis and NO aggressive breeds. A photo of pet is required with application. A credit score of 600+, positive rental history, and gross income must be equal to or greater than 3x monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3607 Soft Wind Court have any available units?
3607 Soft Wind Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 3607 Soft Wind Court have?
Some of 3607 Soft Wind Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3607 Soft Wind Court currently offering any rent specials?
3607 Soft Wind Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3607 Soft Wind Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3607 Soft Wind Court is pet friendly.
Does 3607 Soft Wind Court offer parking?
Yes, 3607 Soft Wind Court offers parking.
Does 3607 Soft Wind Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3607 Soft Wind Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3607 Soft Wind Court have a pool?
Yes, 3607 Soft Wind Court has a pool.
Does 3607 Soft Wind Court have accessible units?
No, 3607 Soft Wind Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3607 Soft Wind Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3607 Soft Wind Court has units with dishwashers.

