3406 Spring Willow Drive

Charming three bedroom, one story home in sought after Countryside Estates. Great floor plan features large living room with fireplace, dining room and scratch free flooring. Spacious updated kitchen with SS appliances, center island, smooth cooktop and breakfast room. Master suite and Texas Sized bath with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and his and her closets. Two additional bedrooms and full bath. Lovely backyard with large deck and separate covered patio off master suite. Perfect for entertaining or relaxing!! Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.