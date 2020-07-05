All apartments in Grapevine
3406 Spring Willow Drive

Location

3406 Spring Willow Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

Charming three bedroom, one story home in sought after Countryside Estates. Great floor plan features large living room with fireplace, dining room and scratch free flooring. Spacious updated kitchen with SS appliances, center island, smooth cooktop and breakfast room. Master suite and Texas Sized bath with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and his and her closets. Two additional bedrooms and full bath. Lovely backyard with large deck and separate covered patio off master suite. Perfect for entertaining or relaxing!! Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 Spring Willow Drive have any available units?
3406 Spring Willow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 3406 Spring Willow Drive have?
Some of 3406 Spring Willow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3406 Spring Willow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3406 Spring Willow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 Spring Willow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3406 Spring Willow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 3406 Spring Willow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3406 Spring Willow Drive offers parking.
Does 3406 Spring Willow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3406 Spring Willow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 Spring Willow Drive have a pool?
No, 3406 Spring Willow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3406 Spring Willow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3406 Spring Willow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 Spring Willow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3406 Spring Willow Drive has units with dishwashers.

