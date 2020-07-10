All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:31 AM

3318 Summerfield Drive

3318 Summerfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3318 Summerfield Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
garage
Very well cared home in a quiet neighborhood is looking for its first renters. Features 4 bedroom 2 bath with hardwood floors and trey ceiling in living and master bedroom. Eat in kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertop. Formal dining has skylight and built in cabinet, oversized living room offers gas log fireplace. Backyard is a must have in our Texas summer. Attached sunroom with ceiling fan, fire pit, and an 8'diving pool that fenced off from grass area is perfect for entertaining. Owner pays weekly lawn moving and pool maintenance! Park with playground in walking distance at the end of street. DFW airport 15 min away. Shopping, dining is in close proximity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3318 Summerfield Drive have any available units?
3318 Summerfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 3318 Summerfield Drive have?
Some of 3318 Summerfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3318 Summerfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3318 Summerfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 Summerfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3318 Summerfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 3318 Summerfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3318 Summerfield Drive offers parking.
Does 3318 Summerfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3318 Summerfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 Summerfield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3318 Summerfield Drive has a pool.
Does 3318 Summerfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 3318 Summerfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 Summerfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3318 Summerfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

