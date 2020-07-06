3318 Knob Oak Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous updated home in established Grapevine neighborhood. Cool off in the huge DIVING POOL this summer!! Backyard includes an air conditioned pool house which could be used as an office or teen retreat. Four spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Master suite is downstairs. Fully remodeled kitchen with updated moderns cabinets and sophisticated lighting. Stainless steel appliances and oversized kitchen island make this home perfect for entertaining. Pets welcome!

