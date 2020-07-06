All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated July 15 2019

3318 Knob Oak Drive

Location

3318 Knob Oak Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous updated home in established Grapevine neighborhood. Cool off in the huge DIVING POOL this summer!! Backyard includes an air conditioned pool house which could be used as an office or teen retreat. Four spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Master suite is downstairs. Fully remodeled kitchen with updated moderns cabinets and sophisticated lighting. Stainless steel appliances and oversized kitchen island make this home perfect for entertaining. Pets welcome!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3318 Knob Oak Drive have any available units?
3318 Knob Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 3318 Knob Oak Drive have?
Some of 3318 Knob Oak Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3318 Knob Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3318 Knob Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 Knob Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3318 Knob Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3318 Knob Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 3318 Knob Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3318 Knob Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3318 Knob Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 Knob Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3318 Knob Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 3318 Knob Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 3318 Knob Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 Knob Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3318 Knob Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

