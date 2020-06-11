All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:47 PM

2819 Cripple Creek Trail

2819 Cripple Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2819 Cripple Creek Trail, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Exquisite home in award winning CARROLL ISD and minutes from Lake Grapevine & Southlake Town Square!
Beautifully updated single story 3-2-2 house Parra Linda Estates neighborhood at quiet cul-de-sac street. Open floor plan, inviting floor to ceiling brick fireplace, wall of windows in the living room and kitchen., granite countertops, re-stained plenty cabinetry, large covered patio and spacious private backyard for kids to play! Fresh paint, New carpets, New dishwasher in 2019. Pets allowed on a per case basis with pet deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2819 Cripple Creek Trail have any available units?
2819 Cripple Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2819 Cripple Creek Trail have?
Some of 2819 Cripple Creek Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2819 Cripple Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2819 Cripple Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 Cripple Creek Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2819 Cripple Creek Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2819 Cripple Creek Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2819 Cripple Creek Trail offers parking.
Does 2819 Cripple Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2819 Cripple Creek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 Cripple Creek Trail have a pool?
No, 2819 Cripple Creek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2819 Cripple Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 2819 Cripple Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 Cripple Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2819 Cripple Creek Trail has units with dishwashers.

