2819 Cripple Creek Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Exquisite home in award winning CARROLL ISD and minutes from Lake Grapevine & Southlake Town Square!

Beautifully updated single story 3-2-2 house Parra Linda Estates neighborhood at quiet cul-de-sac street. Open floor plan, inviting floor to ceiling brick fireplace, wall of windows in the living room and kitchen., granite countertops, re-stained plenty cabinetry, large covered patio and spacious private backyard for kids to play! Fresh paint, New carpets, New dishwasher in 2019. Pets allowed on a per case basis with pet deposits.