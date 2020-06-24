All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 2705 BRITTANY Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
2705 BRITTANY Lane
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:10 PM

2705 BRITTANY Lane

2705 Brittany Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2705 Brittany Lane, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Fabulous 2 story 4 bedroom home in the heart of Grapevine. Shady lot on a quiet street with easy access to Hwy 121. Master bedroom is downstairs and master bath offers a jetted tub, separate shower and a great walk-in closet. Bright island kitchen with breakfast nook, electric cooking, built in microwave oven. Access to covered deck from kitchen. Formal living, dining rooms with a family room downstairs. Study off front entry has pretty French doors and built in cabinetry...could be used as a 5th bedroom. Upstairs shares 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a large game room perfect for playtime. Walk to schools. Ready for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 BRITTANY Lane have any available units?
2705 BRITTANY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2705 BRITTANY Lane have?
Some of 2705 BRITTANY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 BRITTANY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2705 BRITTANY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 BRITTANY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2705 BRITTANY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 2705 BRITTANY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2705 BRITTANY Lane offers parking.
Does 2705 BRITTANY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 BRITTANY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 BRITTANY Lane have a pool?
No, 2705 BRITTANY Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2705 BRITTANY Lane have accessible units?
No, 2705 BRITTANY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 BRITTANY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2705 BRITTANY Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Montelena
501 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Stoneledge
401 Boyd Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cobblestone Village
951 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Station Apartments
1022 Texan Trl
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
925 Main Street
925 S Main St
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd N
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary