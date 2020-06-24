2705 BRITTANY Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Fabulous 2 story 4 bedroom home in the heart of Grapevine. Shady lot on a quiet street with easy access to Hwy 121. Master bedroom is downstairs and master bath offers a jetted tub, separate shower and a great walk-in closet. Bright island kitchen with breakfast nook, electric cooking, built in microwave oven. Access to covered deck from kitchen. Formal living, dining rooms with a family room downstairs. Study off front entry has pretty French doors and built in cabinetry...could be used as a 5th bedroom. Upstairs shares 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a large game room perfect for playtime. Walk to schools. Ready for move in.