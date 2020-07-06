203 Church Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage sauna

Short or long term lease available. 1 block behind Main street restaurants, shops, farmers market, train station, library & rec ctr. Open concept spacious kitchen with granite counters, loads of cabinets, gas range, planner desk, builtin hutch in breakfast room. Large formals off entry perfect for game room or large office, 12x11 mud room, sauna room, updated hvac, terrific closet space in all BR's, huge master has 3 closets & updated oversized shower, vanity, & heated floors. Lovely backyard with pergola, 29x12 ft covered porch, oversized 840 SF attached garage on Wall St. Separate 777 SF commercial building with half bath private access on wall, 5-8 parking spaces available for lease @ additional $1300.