Grapevine, TX
203 Church Street
Last updated April 8 2019 at 10:03 PM

203 Church Street

203 S Church St · No Longer Available
Location

203 S Church St, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
sauna
Short or long term lease available. 1 block behind Main street restaurants, shops, farmers market, train station, library & rec ctr. Open concept spacious kitchen with granite counters, loads of cabinets, gas range, planner desk, builtin hutch in breakfast room. Large formals off entry perfect for game room or large office, 12x11 mud room, sauna room, updated hvac, terrific closet space in all BR's, huge master has 3 closets & updated oversized shower, vanity, & heated floors. Lovely backyard with pergola, 29x12 ft covered porch, oversized 840 SF attached garage on Wall St. Separate 777 SF commercial building with half bath private access on wall, 5-8 parking spaces available for lease @ additional $1300.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

