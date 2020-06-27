2024 Parkside Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Beautiful home ready for immediate move in! - Ready for immediate move in! Beautifully updated home which features new flooring throughout, fresh paint, an open floor plan, large bedrooms and lots of closet space! Updated kitchen and baths just redone with high end designer finishes. Spacious living area with brick fireplace. Large fenced backyard with new fence. Two car carport and storage. Convenient location in a quiet area. Owner pays for lawn care and pest control. No pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5503532)