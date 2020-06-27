All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 2024 Parkside Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
2024 Parkside Ct.
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:10 PM

2024 Parkside Ct.

2024 Parkside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2024 Parkside Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful home ready for immediate move in! - Ready for immediate move in! Beautifully updated home which features new flooring throughout, fresh paint, an open floor plan, large bedrooms and lots of closet space! Updated kitchen and baths just redone with high end designer finishes. Spacious living area with brick fireplace. Large fenced backyard with new fence. Two car carport and storage. Convenient location in a quiet area. Owner pays for lawn care and pest control. No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5503532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 Parkside Ct. have any available units?
2024 Parkside Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
Is 2024 Parkside Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2024 Parkside Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 Parkside Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 2024 Parkside Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 2024 Parkside Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 2024 Parkside Ct. offers parking.
Does 2024 Parkside Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2024 Parkside Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 Parkside Ct. have a pool?
No, 2024 Parkside Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 2024 Parkside Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2024 Parkside Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 Parkside Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2024 Parkside Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2024 Parkside Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2024 Parkside Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal St. Moritz
2050 Grayson Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Montelena
501 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cobblestone Village
951 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Aura FOUR44
444 E Dallas Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Vine on North Park
601 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
925 Main Street
925 S Main St
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary