1957 Shorewood Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

- 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath condo in Grapevine/Colleyville ISD! Nice floorpan with lots of upgrades. Wood burning fireplace and wet bar. Kitchen features new granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, under-counter wine cooler and eating area. Master and two spare bedrooms upstairs with updated bathrooms. 2 car garage and private patio. Close to Grapevine Lake and downtown.



UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:

With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.



This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.



