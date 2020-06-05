1901 Wood Meadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 3 bedroom home on a large corner lot. Open concept, updated with popcorn ceiling removed, all new interior paint, new garbage disposal, new dishwasher, new gas range, new tile flooring in baths, new luxury vinyl plank flooring in the entire house, no carpet. Master bedroom has large walk in closet, three living areas, one could be used as a dining, kitchen has new granite, pantry and plenty of counter space, kitchen open to den. Relaxing deck and large yard for play. Easy access to highways, shopping, dining. You will love to lease this lovely home.