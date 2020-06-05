All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1901 Wood Meadow Drive

1901 Wood Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Wood Meadow Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 bedroom home on a large corner lot. Open concept, updated with popcorn ceiling removed, all new interior paint, new garbage disposal, new dishwasher, new gas range, new tile flooring in baths, new luxury vinyl plank flooring in the entire house, no carpet. Master bedroom has large walk in closet, three living areas, one could be used as a dining, kitchen has new granite, pantry and plenty of counter space, kitchen open to den. Relaxing deck and large yard for play. Easy access to highways, shopping, dining. You will love to lease this lovely home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Wood Meadow Drive have any available units?
1901 Wood Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 Wood Meadow Drive have?
Some of 1901 Wood Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Wood Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Wood Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Wood Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1901 Wood Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1901 Wood Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1901 Wood Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 1901 Wood Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Wood Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Wood Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 1901 Wood Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Wood Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1901 Wood Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Wood Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1901 Wood Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

