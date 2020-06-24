All apartments in Grapevine
1807 Hunters Ridge Drive

Location

1807 Hunters Ridge Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, call this charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two-story your home. Enjoy being within walking distance to Grapevine Lake and quick highway access to DFW International Airport plus downtown Dallas and Fort Worth. You'll also reap other Grapevine conveniences including restaurants, wineries, shopping and festivals as well as TEXRail's commuter line. The kitchen offers room for multiple cooks. The oversized backyard offers plenty of space for grilling and play. A partial garage conversion creates a bonus room for storage, hobbies or your home office. All bedrooms and full bathrooms are located upstairs with a half bathroom down. Please, don't wait!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 Hunters Ridge Drive have any available units?
1807 Hunters Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 Hunters Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1807 Hunters Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 Hunters Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Hunters Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Hunters Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1807 Hunters Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1807 Hunters Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1807 Hunters Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1807 Hunters Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 Hunters Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Hunters Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1807 Hunters Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1807 Hunters Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1807 Hunters Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Hunters Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1807 Hunters Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

