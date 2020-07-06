All apartments in Grapevine
1437 Hampton Road

Location

1437 Hampton Road, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, well-maintained home with easy to clean and care-for tile throughout. Fresh paint. Two car garage, large shady back yard. Kitchen with nook open to large dining and living room with WBFP. Lots of natural light. Third bedroom with french doors could be office with window view of green backyard. Oven and sink replaced 2014. New Dishwasher 2016. Close to schools, shopping, Lake trails,highway access, DFW Airport. One small pet with owner approval and additional non-refundable deposit. Tenants and Tenant Agent to verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1437 Hampton Road have any available units?
1437 Hampton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1437 Hampton Road have?
Some of 1437 Hampton Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1437 Hampton Road currently offering any rent specials?
1437 Hampton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 Hampton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1437 Hampton Road is pet friendly.
Does 1437 Hampton Road offer parking?
Yes, 1437 Hampton Road offers parking.
Does 1437 Hampton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1437 Hampton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 Hampton Road have a pool?
No, 1437 Hampton Road does not have a pool.
Does 1437 Hampton Road have accessible units?
No, 1437 Hampton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 Hampton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1437 Hampton Road has units with dishwashers.

