1437 Hampton Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful, well-maintained home with easy to clean and care-for tile throughout. Fresh paint. Two car garage, large shady back yard. Kitchen with nook open to large dining and living room with WBFP. Lots of natural light. Third bedroom with french doors could be office with window view of green backyard. Oven and sink replaced 2014. New Dishwasher 2016. Close to schools, shopping, Lake trails,highway access, DFW Airport. One small pet with owner approval and additional non-refundable deposit. Tenants and Tenant Agent to verify schools.