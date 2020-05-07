1309 Bayou Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing location, walk to Grapevine Lake OR Historical Main Street Downtown Grapevine! 3 bed, 2 bath home for lease in Lakewood Acres and backing to a serene and private small creek. Large covered patio perfect for entertaining. Waterproof luxury laminate flooring installed in 2019 throughout. Fresh interior paint throughout in 2019. Beautiful and bright kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast bar, and breakfast nook with vaulted ceiling. Large utility area for washer and dryer with extra storage. Spacious great room with vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace and windows overlooking the backyard. Split bedroom layout. Master suite has his hers closets, separate tub and shower and vanities. Call today!