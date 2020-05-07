All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated May 26 2019

1309 Bayou Road

1309 Bayou Road · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Bayou Road, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing location, walk to Grapevine Lake OR Historical Main Street Downtown Grapevine! 3 bed, 2 bath home for lease in Lakewood Acres and backing to a serene and private small creek. Large covered patio perfect for entertaining. Waterproof luxury laminate flooring installed in 2019 throughout. Fresh interior paint throughout in 2019. Beautiful and bright kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast bar, and breakfast nook with vaulted ceiling. Large utility area for washer and dryer with extra storage. Spacious great room with vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace and windows overlooking the backyard. Split bedroom layout. Master suite has his hers closets, separate tub and shower and vanities. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Bayou Road have any available units?
1309 Bayou Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 Bayou Road have?
Some of 1309 Bayou Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Bayou Road currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Bayou Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Bayou Road pet-friendly?
No, 1309 Bayou Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1309 Bayou Road offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Bayou Road offers parking.
Does 1309 Bayou Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 Bayou Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Bayou Road have a pool?
No, 1309 Bayou Road does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Bayou Road have accessible units?
No, 1309 Bayou Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Bayou Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 Bayou Road has units with dishwashers.

