Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable updated home in Grapevine, close to park, shopping and restaurants. Walking distance to Dove Elementary. Updated master is down and two bedrooms up. Corner lot and granite in kitchen. Living room and dining have wood floors. Easy access to major highway and the airport!