Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1109 Woodbriar Drive

1109 Woodbriar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1109 Woodbriar Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Winding Creek Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Ask about free rent for leases beginning in February! Available for immediate occupancy! Flexible lease terms available. Great home for lease in the popular Winding Creek neighborhood zoned to Southlake-Carroll ISD*Flexible floor plan with 3 living areas, 2 dining areas*Master down & 3 bedrooms & a game room upstairs*Kitchen opens onto the family room*Updates in the kitchen & all baths*Sparkling pool with covered seating area & small grassy area in the backyard*Walk to Lake Grapevine and Dove Park pool and playground

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Woodbriar Drive have any available units?
1109 Woodbriar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 Woodbriar Drive have?
Some of 1109 Woodbriar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Woodbriar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Woodbriar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Woodbriar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1109 Woodbriar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1109 Woodbriar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Woodbriar Drive offers parking.
Does 1109 Woodbriar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Woodbriar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Woodbriar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1109 Woodbriar Drive has a pool.
Does 1109 Woodbriar Drive have accessible units?
No, 1109 Woodbriar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Woodbriar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 Woodbriar Drive has units with dishwashers.

