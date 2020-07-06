1109 Woodbriar Drive

Amenities

Ask about free rent for leases beginning in February! Available for immediate occupancy! Flexible lease terms available. Great home for lease in the popular Winding Creek neighborhood zoned to Southlake-Carroll ISD*Flexible floor plan with 3 living areas, 2 dining areas*Master down & 3 bedrooms & a game room upstairs*Kitchen opens onto the family room*Updates in the kitchen & all baths*Sparkling pool with covered seating area & small grassy area in the backyard*Walk to Lake Grapevine and Dove Park pool and playground