1041 Brownstone Drive
Last updated July 11 2019 at 2:44 AM

1041 Brownstone Drive

1041 Brownstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1041 Brownstone Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Winding Creek Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This stunning brick Traditional is filled with designer touches. The 4 bed, 3.1 bath beauty is nestled in family-friendly Grapevine on a fantastic corner lot with Carroll ISD schools. Highlights include a light-filled floorplan spanning over 3,600 sq. ft., gracious family room with brick fireplace, oversized master with spa bath, plus a versatile upstairs loft for kid’s play area or secondary entertainment space. Kitchen has a large footprint for designing the culinary space of your dreams! Walk to Dove Pool & Grapevine Lake Trails or chill out on the covered patio to kick off summer in style.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

