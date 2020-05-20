1041 Brownstone Drive

Amenities

This stunning brick Traditional is filled with designer touches. The 4 bed, 3.1 bath beauty is nestled in family-friendly Grapevine on a fantastic corner lot with Carroll ISD schools. Highlights include a light-filled floorplan spanning over 3,600 sq. ft., gracious family room with brick fireplace, oversized master with spa bath, plus a versatile upstairs loft for kid’s play area or secondary entertainment space. Kitchen has a large footprint for designing the culinary space of your dreams! Walk to Dove Pool & Grapevine Lake Trails or chill out on the covered patio to kick off summer in style.