902 Hampshire Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Great Location, Property is located close Hwy 161 & I-30! 1 Story with 3 BedRm's, 2 BathRm's, 2 Living Rm's, Good Size Kitchen with eat in area, Laminate wood Flooring & Carpet,Enclosed Screened Patio area with extra storage space & backyard has Storage Shed & 2 Car Garage with extra Built in Storage Space, WOW! Utility Rm has sink & area for Pantry Items. Ceiling Fans located in all Bedroom's, the Master BedRm has 2 S Closet Spaces & Secondary Bedrm's have shared Jack & Jill BathRm. Must have 12 mo previous or current Rental History reporting in good Standing No Lates & current lease terms must be completed & no outstanding balances, Applications must be submitted at office No Faxing or Emailing, Thank You!