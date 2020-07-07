All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated January 26 2020 at 1:56 AM

902 Hampshire Street

902 Hampshire Street · No Longer Available
Location

902 Hampshire Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great Location, Property is located close Hwy 161 & I-30! 1 Story with 3 BedRm's, 2 BathRm's, 2 Living Rm's, Good Size Kitchen with eat in area, Laminate wood Flooring & Carpet,Enclosed Screened Patio area with extra storage space & backyard has Storage Shed & 2 Car Garage with extra Built in Storage Space, WOW! Utility Rm has sink & area for Pantry Items. Ceiling Fans located in all Bedroom's, the Master BedRm has 2 S Closet Spaces & Secondary Bedrm's have shared Jack & Jill BathRm. Must have 12 mo previous or current Rental History reporting in good Standing No Lates & current lease terms must be completed & no outstanding balances, Applications must be submitted at office No Faxing or Emailing, Thank You!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

