830 Windsor Place

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful Home! Huge fenced in Yard! Call Now! - Property Id: 26590



Amazing updated home nestled in a quiet neighborhood- New Castle subdivision..Several parks and Prairie Lakes Golf course within a few miles

Located off of George Bush Turnpike/360- 180 and South Carrier Parkway!

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is situated on a large lot with a fenced in back yard with so much room to play!

Huge living room for sharing memories with your family.

Large kitchen for entertaining.

Close to Lockheed Martin, IKEA and several major corporations.

Schools:

Elementary:Ellen Ochoa Stem Academy

Middle: YMLA at JFK

High School: John Dubiski

AVAILABLE NOW!

Call GWEN TODAY to view your new home today at

540-761-3221

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/26590p

Property Id 26590



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5118865)