830 Windsor Place

Amenities
Beautiful Home! Huge fenced in Yard! Call Now! - Property Id: 26590
Amazing updated home nestled in a quiet neighborhood- New Castle subdivision..Several parks and Prairie Lakes Golf course within a few miles
Located off of George Bush Turnpike/360- 180 and South Carrier Parkway!
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is situated on a large lot with a fenced in back yard with so much room to play!
Huge living room for sharing memories with your family.
Large kitchen for entertaining.
Close to Lockheed Martin, IKEA and several major corporations.
Schools:
Elementary:Ellen Ochoa Stem Academy
Middle: YMLA at JFK
High School: John Dubiski
AVAILABLE NOW!
Call GWEN TODAY to view your new home today at
540-761-3221
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/26590p
Property Id 26590
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5118865)