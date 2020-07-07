806 Walter Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This home is perfect for the one who loves to entertain. This spacious ranch style home offers 2,443 sqft with an open kitchen perfect for hosting dinner parties. If you need storage look no further. This home offers plenty of it with lots of closet space and built in storage making clutter disappear. This Texas Sized property also offers a large private shaded backyard for all to enjoy. Other features included 2 car garage, plenty of parking options, covered patio, close to parks and the hwy.