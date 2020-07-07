All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated October 1 2019

806 Walter Hill Drive

806 Walter Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

806 Walter Hill Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is perfect for the one who loves to entertain. This spacious ranch style home offers 2,443 sqft with an open kitchen perfect for hosting dinner parties. If you need storage look no further. This home offers plenty of it with lots of closet space and built in storage making clutter disappear. This Texas Sized property also offers a large private shaded backyard for all to enjoy. Other features included 2 car garage, plenty of parking options, covered patio, close to parks and the hwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Walter Hill Drive have any available units?
806 Walter Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 Walter Hill Drive have?
Some of 806 Walter Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Walter Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
806 Walter Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Walter Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 806 Walter Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 806 Walter Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 806 Walter Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 806 Walter Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Walter Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Walter Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 806 Walter Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 806 Walter Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 806 Walter Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Walter Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 Walter Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

