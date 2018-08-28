7339 Gallo

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

MIRA LAGOS BEAUTY! Walk to all Mansfield schools. TWO Living and TWO Dining areas. Cooks delight kitchen with builtin microwave and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen overlooks large family room with wood burning fireplace. Large Covered Porch. Master suite has dual sinks, separate shower, jetted tub. Nickel fixtures. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Nice size backyard with full automatic Sprinkler sprinkler system. Automatic Garage Door opener. MISD. 3 community pools, parks, jogging trails and new fitness center. THIS ONE WILL GO FAST! HURRY!