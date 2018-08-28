All apartments in Grand Prairie
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
7339 Gallo
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

7339 Gallo

7339 Gallo · No Longer Available
Location

7339 Gallo, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
MIRA LAGOS BEAUTY! Walk to all Mansfield schools. TWO Living and TWO Dining areas. Cooks delight kitchen with builtin microwave and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen overlooks large family room with wood burning fireplace. Large Covered Porch. Master suite has dual sinks, separate shower, jetted tub. Nickel fixtures. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Nice size backyard with full automatic Sprinkler sprinkler system. Automatic Garage Door opener. MISD. 3 community pools, parks, jogging trails and new fitness center. THIS ONE WILL GO FAST! HURRY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7339 Gallo have any available units?
7339 Gallo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 7339 Gallo have?
Some of 7339 Gallo's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7339 Gallo currently offering any rent specials?
7339 Gallo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7339 Gallo pet-friendly?
No, 7339 Gallo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 7339 Gallo offer parking?
Yes, 7339 Gallo offers parking.
Does 7339 Gallo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7339 Gallo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7339 Gallo have a pool?
Yes, 7339 Gallo has a pool.
Does 7339 Gallo have accessible units?
No, 7339 Gallo does not have accessible units.
Does 7339 Gallo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7339 Gallo has units with dishwashers.

